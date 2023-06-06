Barclays Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $15.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.39 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

