Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.18) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dr. Martens to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.74) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 745.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.05. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of GBX 127.10 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Dr. Martens Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 4.28 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Dr. Martens’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £5,440 ($6,762.80). 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dr. Martens Company Profile



Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.



