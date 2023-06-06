BARK (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.20 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Performance

BARK stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. BARK has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of BARK

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). BARK had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BARK will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.