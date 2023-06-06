Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $626.84

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.84 ($7.79) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($7.79). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 614.50 ($7.64), with a volume of 699,599 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.26) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 825 ($10.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($10.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.42).

The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,926.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 595.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 626.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.78), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,905.77). 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

