Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 86.6 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.