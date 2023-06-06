Benchmark Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

DISH Network stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,959,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

