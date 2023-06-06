BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($28.59) to GBX 2,200 ($27.35) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.70) to GBX 2,370 ($29.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($29.84) target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($31.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.81) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,486.67 ($30.91).

BHP Group Stock Up 4.6 %

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,346 ($29.16) on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 803.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,379.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,533.28.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

