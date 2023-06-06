BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.68. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 276,118 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BLRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $98.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

