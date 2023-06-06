BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.68. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 276,118 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BLRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $98.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,838,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

