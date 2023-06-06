Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6,745 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$22.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Black Iron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.