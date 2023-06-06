Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

BLKB opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $469,252.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,992.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,486. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

