Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Down 0.6%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.44% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

