BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

