Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to Underperform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

