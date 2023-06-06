Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

