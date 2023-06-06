boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

BHOOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Panmure Gordon raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

boohoo group stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

