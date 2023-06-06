Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,670.76 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,633.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,399.50.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

