Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.87 ($0.04), with a volume of 165,186 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.61.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

