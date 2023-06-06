BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

