Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.92.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming
In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE BYD opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
