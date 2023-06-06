Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

