Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $3.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 174,939 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCLI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

