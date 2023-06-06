Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $3.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 174,939 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCLI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.