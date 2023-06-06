Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.40. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Bri-Chem Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.