Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.00. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 116,251 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.