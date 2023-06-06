Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

EAT stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 276.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

