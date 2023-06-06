Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

AVGO opened at $802.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.19. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $334.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

