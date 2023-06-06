Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.72

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $4.14. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 137,064 shares trading hands.

BWEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

