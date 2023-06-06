Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 12,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.