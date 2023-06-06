Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,489,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after buying an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after buying an additional 385,795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.72%.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

