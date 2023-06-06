Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.08

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.08 and traded as high as C$42.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$42.67, with a volume of 180,321 shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -255.56%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

