Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 4,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 141.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

