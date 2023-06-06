Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 4,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
St. Joe Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.27.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.