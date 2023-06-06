Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

