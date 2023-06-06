Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 244.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Bumble Price Performance

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.