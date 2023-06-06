Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. Approximately 937,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 894,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of C$709.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.57.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

