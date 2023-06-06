Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 8,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Callinex Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

