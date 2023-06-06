Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum
In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %
CPE stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
