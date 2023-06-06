Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

