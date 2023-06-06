Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.77

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €169.77 ($182.55) and traded as high as €169.95 ($182.74). Capgemini shares last traded at €167.70 ($180.32), with a volume of 476,436 shares.
Capgemini Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €164.25 and a 200-day moving average of €169.77.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
