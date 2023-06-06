Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.60

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $13.60. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 16,197 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $277.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.