CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CarGurus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

