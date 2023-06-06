Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $724.12

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 724.12 ($9.00) and traded as high as GBX 871.80 ($10.84). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 871.80 ($10.84), with a volume of 650,210 shares.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 590.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -257.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

