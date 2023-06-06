Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

CWST opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

