CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.84. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 16,270 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
