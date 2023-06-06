CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.84. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 16,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

