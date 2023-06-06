Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 41.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,287,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,244,000 after acquiring an additional 376,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 155,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

