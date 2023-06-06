Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Securities from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 48.7 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $11.66 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.