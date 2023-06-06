Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTL. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $311.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $382,676.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,954.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

