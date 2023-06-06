Celadon Pharmaceuticals’ (CEL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) target price on the stock.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Celadon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market cap of £100.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2,321.43. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.77.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.