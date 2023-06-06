Celadon Pharmaceuticals’ (CEL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Celadon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock has a market cap of £100.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2,321.43. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.77.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, manufacture, and supply of cannabinoids for use in approved medicines. The company focuses on growing indoor hydroponic THC cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain. It also intends to conduct research into cannabinoids for use in chronic pain, as well as other conditions, such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

