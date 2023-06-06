Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Down 4.6%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

