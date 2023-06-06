CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.38. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,362,626 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
CEMIG Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.