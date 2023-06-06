CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.38. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,362,626 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

CEMIG Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

About CEMIG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in CEMIG by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 261,357 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

