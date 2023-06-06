Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.40 and traded as low as C$22.74. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$22.88, with a volume of 3,784,519 shares.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. 30.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

