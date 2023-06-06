Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Down 0.2%

Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.29 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 1,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
Changebridge Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Changebridge Select Equity ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Changebridge Select Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Changebridge Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of Changebridge Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Changebridge Select Equity ETF
The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.
