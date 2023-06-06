Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.87 and traded as high as C$9.22. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 130,379 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 554.55%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

